Mercedes-Benz S350d First Drive Review

Given that it’s an S-Class, there is a solid chance that the owners would spend 100 per cent of their time in the back rather than the driver’s seat. So let’s take you through the proper S-Class experience that can only be felt at the back. Stepping inside is an experience by itself. You are greeted with expensive leather, wood and extremely well-polished metal surfaces. Business-class seating is perhaps the best term that anyone can use to describe sitting in the back of an S-Class. Now, you are cocooned in glory and have a wide variety of gadgets at your disposal to make your journey as comfortable as possible.

Once settled in those massive rear seats, you get the option to be massaged in over a dozen different ways while enjoying a movie on the screen in front of you, the sounds of which will assault your senses thanks to the 4D surround sound system by Burmester. Now we did find the MBUX infotainment system a bit confusing to use and it is something that takes time getting used to. The look and feel of the cabin from the front seat is completely different than that from the W222 S-Class and it’s most noticeable because of the giant central display that’s very crisp and bright and it responds immediately to your touch inputs with no lag whatsoever. It uses the latest MBUX operating system which I admit can get a little overwhelming to use at first but it’s not complicated by any means. Then there’s the touch sensitive controls on the steering wheel which, again, aren’t the most intuitive to use. Call me old school but I would rather have physical buttons for all the controls on my steering wheel so there’s that.

In terms of rear seat comfort, it goes without saying that even exceptionally tall people would be comfortable spending hours in here – the cushioning is comparable to that of a posh sofa and because the wheelbase stretches over 3200mm, there is tremendous amount of legroom and the overall sense of space is immense. Now the left rear seat also has the option of stretching out completely, but that’s at the cost of the front passenger accommodation. Let me explain. So you have something called as the chauffeur package which allows the front passenger seat to completely move forward including its headrest which can folded down flat. It will also pop out the rear seat footrest and recline the backrest for you so that you can be seated in absolute comfort and probably fall asleep in no time. But I have to say that this entire arrangement takes its own sweet time. It’s a good thing then that one can resort to one of the many, many features here at the back while the seats get adjusted.