2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 First Drive Review

Similar to the K12C, changes to the K15C are barely noticeable in the real world. This four-cylinder is still refined and remains silent and vibration-free at idling. On the move, there’s a good amount of push from the engine lower in the rev range. Although there’s little to no initial delay, it gets more responsive past 2000rpm. Push it beyond that and the engine gets spritely with good throttle response, but also noisier close to 4500-5000rpm. In the city, the five-speed manual gearbox’s light and progressive clutch action and short gear throw make it a breeze to drive. Whereas, out on the highway, triple-digit cruising speed can be maintained with the engine churning away between 2500-3000rpm.

Compared to the older four-speed, the newer six-speed torque converter is much improved – be it for everyday drivability or fuel efficiency (claimed fuel efficiency of 20.27kmpl). And the provision of manual mode with paddle shifters further helps when there’s a need for quick downshifting for sudden overtakes, or just for some driving engagement.

Getting off the line, the transmission likes to shift early, before 1800rpm and the gearshifts are seamless and jerk-free. The first three gears are short (for acceleration) while the rest of the gears have a taller ratio (for fuel efficiency). But on the flip side, this powertrain doesn’t like to be hurried. The speed mounts sedately while the transmission only lets the revs to climb when the throttle is pinned to the floor. Driving between 50-80kmph the engine would be comfortably sitting at 1,500rpm.

Moreover, in kickdown, the gearbox doesn’t judder but you can feel it working down the cogs. And when there’s a need for quick overtakes it’s better to use the paddle shifters to downshift rather than waiting for the gearbox to do it for you. As for the paddle shifters themselves, the action is nice and the corresponding response from the drivetrain is also quick and tractable for everyday drivability.