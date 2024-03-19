CarWale
    Volvo XC40 Recharge Single bookings open; priced at Rs. 54.95 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Single bookings open; priced at Rs. 54.95 lakh
    • Bookings open exclusively online for Rs. 1 lakh
    • XC40 Recharge is now available in two variants

    Volvo Car India has commenced bookings for the XC40 Recharge Single, which is a new variant of the electric SUV that was launched last month. Priced at Rs. 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom), bookings have started from today (19 March) for Rs. 1 lakh and can be made exclusively on the brand’s official website.

    The XC40 Recharge is the third electric car from Volvo to be assembled at the company’s plant at Hoskote in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Coming to the Single variant, this version, as the name suggests, gets a single electric motor as opposed to the twin motor setup in the now top-spec version.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Right Front Three Quarter

    The 69kWh battery pack in the XC40 Recharge Single is paired with an electric motor sending power to the rear wheels. The power output is rated at 238bhp and 420Nm of torque. The model, which can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds, has a WLTP-certified range of 475km on a single full charge.

    In terms of features, the new Volvo XC40 Recharge Single variant comes equipped with a leather-free interior, LED headlamps, air purifier, reverse camera, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, ADAS suite, seven airbags, and wireless smartphone charging.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Image
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    Rs. 54.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
