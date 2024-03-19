Effective Implementation Of DEI Principles Requires Grassroot-Level Clarity: Geena Binoy

Geena Binoy’s story is one of rising above challenges. From a vivid childhood in the Andaman islands and then Pune to shifting gears in her academic pursuits, Geena’s journey is an inspiring one from the very first chapter itself. In her role as EVP & Global Head - Digital Enterprise Solutions, Tata Technologies, Geena has emerged as a stalwart in the field of tech and mobility, having begun her career at TELCO in 1994. With a formal education in Economics, Geena was among the top 100 to be selected to join TELCO, a life-changing opportunity in her own words. In a male-dominated world, Geena charted an exceptional course through the company’s operations, starting from a stint in logistics.

Courtesy an SEP implementation programme - among the defining moments of her career - Geena found herself taking her first steps into the world of Information Technology. Evolving further into this role, Geena found herself was among the top 20 to be eligible for an internal transfer, which saw her commence a role at Tata Technologies - yet another defining moment of her professional journey.

With a career spanning three decades, Geena’s insights extend beyond her industry expertise. Geena’s take on DEI principles, notably, is that they must never be top-driven and should focus on changing mindsets at every level. She elaborates on how awareness of the opposing trajectories of one’s career clock versus the biological clock needs to be supported at the organisational level. Her summarisation of DEI principles requiring effective implementation at the grassroots level best reflects her outlook.

In our insightful conversation with Geena in Mobility Outlook’s Women In Mobility series, her vision, values and expertise come through effortlessly as she takes us through her career journey.