Skoda new sub-four-metre SUV starts testing in India

To be launched by March 2025

SUV name to be decided based on ‘Name Your Skoda’ campaign

Short on the heels of announcing a new sub-four-metre SUV earlier this month, Skoda India has already commenced public road tests of this upcoming model. Spotted testing for the first time, the new Skoda SUV was wrapped in heavy camouflage.

As seen in the spy shots, the 2025 Skoda sub-four-metre SUV will get a raked rear windshield, C-shaped LED taillights, boot lid-mounted number plate holder, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

Inside, the new SUV from Skoda is expected to get an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, headrests for all occupants in the second row, large touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, wireless phone projection, fully digital instrument console, and connected car technology.

Under the hood, the upcoming SUV by Skoda is likely to be powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. Once launched, it will rival the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite. Skoda is currently running a campaign under which it offers customers to vote and finalise the name for this new car.

