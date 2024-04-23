CarWale
    Skoda shortlists 10 names for its upcoming sub-four-metre SUV

    Haji Chakralwale

    Skoda shortlists 10 names for its upcoming sub-four-metre SUV
    • To be launched in Q1 of 2025
    • Will be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI engine

    Earlier this year, Skoda India announced the arrival of a new sub-four-metre SUV to challenge the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and other compact SUVs in the segment. While teasing the model with a design render, the brand initiated a contest in which all participants could contribute to finalising the name of the SUV.

    Now, the automaker has shortlisted 10 names – Kayaq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kaiq, Kosmiq, Kyroq, Kariq, Kwiq, Kymaq, and Kylaq. The final name will soon be announced by the automaker ahead of the launch, which is scheduled in the Q1 of CY2025.

    Meanwhile, the SUV was recently spied doing test runs across the country. It will borrow design cues from its elder MQB sibling, the Kushaq. Some of the design highlights will include a sleeker grille with vertical slats, LED DRLs flanking the grille, split LED headlamps, wider radiator grille, and a squared front bumper. At the rear, the SUV will feature inverted L-shaped LED taillamps, shark fin antenna, roof-rails, and an extended spoiler with a stop lamp.

    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Rear View

    As for the powertrain and specifications, Skoda’s upcoming SUV will be plonked with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor with a six-speed manual and automatic gearbox. This engine is used by the Slavia and the Kushaq, too, and is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of peak torque.

    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Image
    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV
    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    2024 Isuzu V-Cross for India teased; to be launched soon
     Next 
    Honda Amaze scores a 2-star Global NCAP safety rating

    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Gallery

    • Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Headlight
