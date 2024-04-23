Skoda shortlists 10 names for its upcoming sub-four-metre SUV

To be launched in Q1 of 2025

Will be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI engine

Earlier this year, Skoda India announced the arrival of a new sub-four-metre SUV to challenge the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and other compact SUVs in the segment. While teasing the model with a design render, the brand initiated a contest in which all participants could contribute to finalising the name of the SUV.

Now, the automaker has shortlisted 10 names – Kayaq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kaiq, Kosmiq, Kyroq, Kariq, Kwiq, Kymaq, and Kylaq. The final name will soon be announced by the automaker ahead of the launch, which is scheduled in the Q1 of CY2025.

Meanwhile, the SUV was recently spied doing test runs across the country. It will borrow design cues from its elder MQB sibling, the Kushaq. Some of the design highlights will include a sleeker grille with vertical slats, LED DRLs flanking the grille, split LED headlamps, wider radiator grille, and a squared front bumper. At the rear, the SUV will feature inverted L-shaped LED taillamps, shark fin antenna, roof-rails, and an extended spoiler with a stop lamp.

As for the powertrain and specifications, Skoda’s upcoming SUV will be plonked with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor with a six-speed manual and automatic gearbox. This engine is used by the Slavia and the Kushaq, too, and is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of peak torque.