2024 Isuzu V-Cross for India teased; to be launched soon

The updated V-Cross will get a revised exterior design

Engine and specifications unlikely to be changed

Isuzu Motor India has shared the first teaser of the 2024 V-Cross ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The teaser video reveals key details of the interior and exterior of the updated model.

As seen in the video, the new Isuzu V-Cross will get new front and rear skid plates, gunmetal finish for the alloy wheels, chrome finish for the fog light surround, revised running board, wheel cladding, and silver roof rails.

Inside, the 2024 V-Cross will receive Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, black and silver dashboard, and a brown and black upholstery theme. A few other notable features will include rotary AC controls, steering-mounted controls, vertically stacked taillights, projector headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and more.

Under the hood, we expect the updated Isuzu V-Cross to be powered by the same 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine producing 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. Transmission options could include the familiar five-speed manual and six-speed automatic units offered in 4x3 and 4x4 versions.