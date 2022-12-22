CarWale

    Isuzu Motors India opens a new service centre in Jammu

    Isuzu Motors India opens a new service centre in Jammu

    - Isuzu appoints Kulwant Automobiles as its authorised service partner in Jammu

    - The company is currently undertaking a winter service camp across India

    Isuzu Motors India has inaugurated an Authorised Service Centre (ASC) in Jammu. Known as Kulwant Automobiles, the facility is located at Kunjwani, Bishah Road, near Dental College, Sehora, in Jammu.

    Isuzu currently retails two models in the passenger vehicle segment, the D-Max and the MU-X. The carmaker recently announced a winter service camp that is currently being held at all authorised service centres. The brand will not be participating in Auto Expo 2023.

    Commenting on the occasion, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, Vice President, Service and Customer Relations, External Affairs and PR, Isuzu India, said, “We have always remained committed on delivering the right level of service to all our customers. Customer delight is at the core of our service operations and we work towards enhancing their experience throughout with the support of our network partners. I wish to appreciate the enthusiasm of Kulwant Automobiles team and wish them the very best in their journey with us.”

    Maruti Suzuki signs agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited

