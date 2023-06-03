CarWale
    New car launches and unveils in India in June 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New car launches and unveils in India in June 2023

    New car launches: What to expect

    As we wait for monsoons to hit various cities across the country, automobile manufacturers are set to bring on a wave of cars in India this month. A special highlight will be the global unveil or the debut of a mid-size that will take place in the country in the first half of this month, followed by an SUV, electric SUV Coupe, and various iterations or special editions from a German marquee. Read on to find out.

    Honda Elevate world debut: 6 June

    The Honda Elevate will be the first model to be unveiled in June, which also marks the world debut of the model, scheduled to take place on 6 June. The mid-size SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with manual and CVT transmissions. Also up for offer could be ADAS and a hybrid motor at launch.

    In India, the new Honda Elevate SUV will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door launch: 7 June

    The Maruti Jimny five-door is one of the most anticipated launches from the brand this year. The SUV was officially unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 and is slated to go on sale on 7 June. It will be powered by Maruti’s 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine with a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the 2023 Jimny and our review is now live on the website.

    Volvo C40 Recharge unveiling: 14 June

    Volvo will pull the covers off its second electric offering for the Indian market on 14 June, called the C40 Recharge. Although details regarding its features and variants remain unknown at the moment, we understand that the Coupe SUV could be propelled by a 78kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor, developing an output of 400bhp and 660Nm of torque. This powertrain, which is borrowed from the XC40 Recharge, returns a claimed range of up to 420km in a single full charge.

    Mercedes-Benz SL55 Roadster: 22 June

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch a new drop-top model in the country, called the SL55 Roadster. To be offered in India in the 55 AMG guise, it will be a CBU model powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine producing 476bhp and 700Nm of torque. The four-seat convertible car will get an 11.9-inch MBUX screen and a soft top that can be opened or closed in 15 seconds, up to speeds of 37kmph.

    Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus special editions: TBA

    During its annual press conference earlier this year, Volkswagen India revealed a slew of new variants for the Taigun and Virtus range. The Taigun range will soon expand with the introduction of the GT Plus MT, GT DSG, Trail Concept, Sport Concept, and new colour options, including a matte Carbon Steel Grey finish. The Virtus, on the other hand, will get a new GT Plus MT variant and two new colours: Deep Black Pearl and Lava Blue, of which the latter will also be offered with the Taigun. Volkswagen has not announced the exact timeline, although we expect most of these editions to start arriving later this month.

