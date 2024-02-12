Volvo XC40 Recharge gets discounts of up to Rs. 2.35 lakh in February 2024

XC40 Recharge is priced in India at Rs. 56.90 lakh

Available in a single, fully loaded variant

The Volvo XC40 Recharge was launched in India back in 2022, with prices starting at Rs. 55.90 lakh. The carmaker sells this electric SUV in a single, fully loaded variant, with a current price tag of Rs. 56.90 lakh.

As of February 2024, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is available with discounts of up to Rs. 2.35 lakh, applicable to MY23 units. Simultaneously, the MY24 units are offered with a discount of Rs. 52,000. The car can be booked at a dealership or on the official website for Rs. 1 lakh.

The XC40 Recharge is propelled by a 78kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that develops 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The model, which can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes via a 150kW DC fast charger, is claimed to return a range of 418km on a single, full charge.