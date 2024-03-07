Volvo XC40 Recharge Single launched in India at Rs. 54.95 lakh

Gets a WLTP-claimed range of up to 475km

Can be exclusively booked through the brand’s online portal

Volvo Car India has launched the single-motor variant of the XC40 Recharge in the country at an introductory price tag of Rs. 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book this electric SUV exclusively through the brand’s online portal.

Propelling the XC40 Recharge Single is a 69kWh battery pack that feeds the motor to produce 236bhp and 420Nm of torque. This BMW iX1-rival boasts a WLTP-claimed range of up to 475km and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds achieving a top speed of 180kmph.

Additionally, the automaker is offering an eight-year battery warranty, three-year comprehensive car warranty, three-year service package, three-year roadside assistance, and a five-year subscription to digital services.

Commenting on this, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “After the huge success of the XC40 Recharge launched in the year 2022, we are delighted to unveil its single-motor variant. The vehicle has been strategically priced to increase our customer base as well as to showcase our continued commitment to growing the Indian EV market. This launch is a significant milestone in our journey to provide Indian customers with an exceptional fusion of performance, sustainability, and convenience and reinforces our promise of introducing one new electric model annually in India. As with all our offerings, the XC40 Recharge is meticulously assembled at our Hosakote plant in Bengaluru.”.