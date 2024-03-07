CarWale
    AD

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Single launched in India at Rs. 54.95 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2,503 Views
    Volvo XC40 Recharge Single launched in India at Rs. 54.95 lakh
    • Gets a WLTP-claimed range of up to 475km
    • Can be exclusively booked through the brand’s online portal

    Volvo Car India has launched the single-motor variant of the XC40 Recharge in the country at an introductory price tag of Rs. 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book this electric SUV exclusively through the brand’s online portal.

    Propelling the XC40 Recharge Single is a 69kWh battery pack that feeds the motor to produce 236bhp and 420Nm of torque. This BMW iX1-rival boasts a WLTP-claimed range of up to 475km and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds achieving a top speed of 180kmph.

    Additionally, the automaker is offering an eight-year battery warranty, three-year comprehensive car warranty, three-year service package, three-year roadside assistance, and a five-year subscription to digital services.

    Commenting on this, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “After the huge success of the XC40 Recharge launched in the year 2022, we are delighted to unveil its single-motor variant. The vehicle has been strategically priced to increase our customer base as well as to showcase our continued commitment to growing the Indian EV market. This launch is a significant milestone in our journey to provide Indian customers with an exceptional fusion of performance, sustainability, and convenience and reinforces our promise of introducing one new electric model annually in India. As with all our offerings, the XC40 Recharge is meticulously assembled at our Hosakote plant in Bengaluru.”.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Image
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    Rs. 54.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BYD Seal clocks 200 bookings in India
     Next 
    Euro-spec Citroen C3 Aircross will enter second generation soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mar 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo S90
    Volvo S90
    Rs. 68.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 68.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.01 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 58.17 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 58.17 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 58.20 Lakh
    PuneRs. 58.17 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 66.40 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 61.46 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 58.18 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 58.16 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 58.10 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo XC40 Recharge Single launched in India at Rs. 54.95 lakh