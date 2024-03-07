Euro-spec Citroen C3 Aircross will enter second generation soon

Test prototype was riding on sportier alloy wheels

Will move to Stellantis’ CMP architecture

Citroen’s C3 Aircross has enjoyed a lot of success in the European market since its introduction in 2017. After a facelift in 2021, the mid-size crossover is ready to enter into the second generation. An almost production-ready prototype has now been spotted doing rounds of winter testing.

From the looks of it, the heavily cladded test mule seems to be larger than the current-gen model. It also carries a sharper and edgier design compared to the model it will replace. A longer wheelbase is also a giveaway on the test prototype along with familiar Citroen styling under the concealed fascia.

Moving to the Stellantis Group’s new CMP platform, the next-gen C3 Aircross will also be ready for an all-electric version. This BEV version will have the e-CMP underpinnings. As for the powertrain, the next-gen C3 will also get a new generation of mild-hybrid petrol engines making either 100bhp or 140bhp. These engines will be paired with a six-speed DCT automatic gearbox. As for the EV, a 48kWh battery pack is most likely to be offered.

When it arrives next year, the Euro-spec Citroen C3 Aircross will be very different from the India-spec version we have on sale here in the country.