    Exclusive: Next Citroen C-Cubed model to arrive with upgraded interiors

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    Exclusive: Next Citroen C-Cubed model to arrive with upgraded interiors
    • Expected to be the C3X coupe SUV
    • 1.2-litre turbo petrol with AT and MT options

    Fourth package under C-Cubed

    Citroen’s Fourth product under its C-Cubed programme will be launched in India with the upgraded interior package that will arrive for the C3 Aircross in July of this year. This product, which we strongly believe, will be the C3X, a coupe SUV, a body style into which Citroen will be only the second manufacturer to make a foray. This will be Citroen’s biggest launch since it began operations in India and has been touted as the car that will give them the volumes both of which the C3/eC3 and Aircross have been struggling to achieve.

    Citroen C3X crossover Front View

    Upgraded cabin

    Already spied on test, the C3X is expected to have the front of the C3 Aircross but with a different and sloping rear roofline to achieve the coupe SUV look. Most cues are expected to come from the already existing C4X crossover. Now most importantly, the C3X will arrive with the upgraded cabin we had revealed in a separate story. This list will include climate control, LED head lamps and tail lamps, keyless entry with button start, leatherette upholstery, cooled glove box, arm rest for drive and second row armrest, six airbags across the range and a 360-degree camera package.

    Powertrain options and rivals

    The C3X (if it is called that) will be offered with the automaker’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol that produces 109bhp/190Nm with the six-speed MT and 109bhp/205Nm when mated to the six-speed torque converter automatic. When launched, the C3X will take on the Tata Curvv petrol. It is also expected to arrive by the middle of this year.

    Citroen C3X crossover Image
    Citroen C3X crossover
    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
