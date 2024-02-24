CarWale
    Citroen C3X spotted testing in cold weather

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    1,971 Views
    Citroen C3X spotted testing in cold weather
    • Fourth model for India
    • Expected to arrive in Q1 of FY 25

    Citroen’s fourth model for India will arrive this year as the C3X coupe SUV. It’s expected to pick up most of its design cues from the C3 Aircross but with the obvious coupe SUV roofline to give it that unique look. By the end of this year, this will be the second coupe SUV vehicle in the segment alongside the Tata Curvv.

    Citroen C3X crossover Right Side View

    The camouflage on the rear end looks boxy but is essentially hiding the special roofline. We can also see bits of the Citroen grille as well as the C3 Aircross’ unique headlamps. It's expected to pick up the Aircross’ interior and feature list but only be offered as a five-seat model (for obvious reasons). It's also expected to make use of the 1.2-litre turbo that produces 110bhp/215Nm. This engine can be had with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT.

    Citroen C3X crossover Rear View

    The C3X will have, for some time, the advantage of being one of the two vehicles in the segment to sport the Coupe SUV design and that should help it gain initial momentum. We expect a premium of Rs. 50000 to Rs. 70000 over the C3 Aircross when it is launched later this year.

    Citroen C3X crossover Image
    Citroen C3X crossover
    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Citroen C3X crossover Gallery

