CarWale
    AD

    Made-in-India Honda Elevate launched in South Africa

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    21,940 Views
    Made-in-India Honda Elevate launched in South Africa
    • Offered in two trims
    • Remains mechanically unchanged

    Honda has launched the India-bound Elevate SUV in South Africa at a starting price of R 369,900 (Rs. 15.92 lakh). The mid-size SUV is offered in two variants – Comfort and Elegance. And it is bundled with the same powertrain option as we get here in India.

    Honda Elevate Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of changes, the exterior of the Elevate remains more or less similar. It features a tall and upright bonnet with ridges, LED DRLs integrated into the headlamps, massive blacked-out grille, fog lamps, functional roof rails, and an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof. Other design elements include L-shaped LED taillights, rear spoiler, shark fin antenna, chrome-finished door handles, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and black cladding all around.

    Honda Elevate Right Side View

    As for the colour options, the Honda Elevate can be had in six exterior paint hues including Lunar Silver, Meteoroid Grey, Radiant Red, Phoenix Orange, Platinum White, and Obsidian Blue. While the former three are Metallic-based, the latter three get a Pearl finish.

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    Inside the South African-spec Elevate, Honda has made minimal changes to the cabin with black-coloured leatherette seats, steering wheel, and gear lever. As for the features, the SUV comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (10.25-inch in India version), six speakers, all four power windows, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, and six airbags. Notably, the Elevate misses out on ADAS tech which is being offered in India.

    Honda Elevate Right Side View

    Specification-wise, the Honda Elevate gets the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine for the South African market. The motor is capable of generating 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque while being paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Interestingly, the automaker is offering a standard warranty of five years or 2,00,000 kilometres as opposed to three years and unlimited kilometres in India.

    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroen C3X spotted testing in cold weather

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3973 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7072 Views
    19 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Seal
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mar 2024
    BYD Seal

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mar 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Enyaq
    Skoda Enyaq

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Elevate Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.76 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.99 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.47 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.52 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.90 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.36 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.52 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3973 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7072 Views
    19 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Made-in-India Honda Elevate launched in South Africa