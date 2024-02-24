Made-in-India Honda Elevate launched in South Africa

Offered in two trims

Remains mechanically unchanged

Honda has launched the India-bound Elevate SUV in South Africa at a starting price of R 369,900 (Rs. 15.92 lakh). The mid-size SUV is offered in two variants – Comfort and Elegance. And it is bundled with the same powertrain option as we get here in India.

In terms of changes, the exterior of the Elevate remains more or less similar. It features a tall and upright bonnet with ridges, LED DRLs integrated into the headlamps, massive blacked-out grille, fog lamps, functional roof rails, and an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof. Other design elements include L-shaped LED taillights, rear spoiler, shark fin antenna, chrome-finished door handles, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and black cladding all around.

As for the colour options, the Honda Elevate can be had in six exterior paint hues including Lunar Silver, Meteoroid Grey, Radiant Red, Phoenix Orange, Platinum White, and Obsidian Blue. While the former three are Metallic-based, the latter three get a Pearl finish.

Inside the South African-spec Elevate, Honda has made minimal changes to the cabin with black-coloured leatherette seats, steering wheel, and gear lever. As for the features, the SUV comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (10.25-inch in India version), six speakers, all four power windows, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, and six airbags. Notably, the Elevate misses out on ADAS tech which is being offered in India.

Specification-wise, the Honda Elevate gets the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine for the South African market. The motor is capable of generating 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque while being paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Interestingly, the automaker is offering a standard warranty of five years or 2,00,000 kilometres as opposed to three years and unlimited kilometres in India.