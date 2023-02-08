CarWale

    Honda and Sony collaborate; showcases Afeela EV sedan

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Honda and Sony collaborate; showcases Afeela EV sedan

    -         Joint venture between two Japanese companies 

    -         Showcased in Las Vegas at Consumer Electronic Show 

    At the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Honda joined forces with Sony to form a joint venture called ‘Sony Honda Mobility’. The two Japanese companies have gone a step ahead and showcased their all-electric sedan at the show which is named Afeela. 

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    There are some resemblances to the Vision-S Concept car showcased by Sony a few years ago. But Afeela wears a different front with many changes on the technological front. The prototype showcased at the Las Vegas stage has a total of 45 cameras and sensors all around the vehicle. And to process all of the data, it has 800 TOPS of maximum computing power for ECU. 

    Honda Dashboard

    What’s more, SoCs from Qualcomm is used for chassis engineering apart from Level 3 ADAS, HMI/IVI and telematics. The prototype has a ‘media bar’ which uses intelligent mobility to express itself to surrounding people using lights and graphics. 

    Honda Second Row Seats

    The cabin is futuristic with a special focus on comfort. There’s a massive screen in a place where the dashboard used to be. There’s also augmented reality bundled with the futuristic package seen inside the Afeela’s software system.  

    Honda Left Side View

    SHM plans to develop a production model based on the Afeela prototype in the first half of 2025 and commence sales by end-2025. 

    Honda Right Rear Three Quarter
