Pre-facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari attract discounts of up to Rs. 1.40 lakh

Facelifted versions were launched on 17 October

Tata Motors launched the updated Harrier alongside the Safari facelift in India on 17 October, 2023. Both SUVs benefit from revised exteriors and interiors with new variant names. Meanwhile, the pre-facelifted versions are still on sale with heavy discounts in November.

Customers opting for the pre-facelifted Tata Safari and Harrier can avail benefits of up to Rs. 1.40 lakh. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 75,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 50,000, and corporate offers of up to Rs. 15,000. Moreover, dealers across the country will try to clear the stock of the older version and they might offer huge dealer-end benefits as well. We recommend contacting the nearest dealership to get more information on the same.

While the facelift versions get tonnes of new features and design enhancement, mechanically, the models have remained unchanged. They continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and a torque converter unit. This BS6 2.0-compliant engine is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.