Mahindra XUV300 Facelift likely to miss out on ADAS

To get new headlamp design along with connected tail lamps

Expected to be launched in 2024

The XUV300 facelift is one of the anticipated launches from Mahindra in 2024. The test mules confirm the development of the updated SUV and now new spy pictures hint that the new XUV300 will most likely miss out on ADAS tech.

As seen in the spy picture, on the outside, the XUV300 will get new LED headlamps with revised LED DRLs albeit the same alloy wheels that are offered with the current version. Furthermore, the spotted prototype is spied with reprofiled bumpers and a new windshield without the ADAS module or sensor. Besides this, previous spy shots have confirmed connected LED tail lamps as well.

Inside, the new XUV300 will boast a new and larger touchscreen infotainment system. We also expect a fully digital instrument cluster and a new gear shifter.

When launched sometime next year, we expect Mahindra to introduce the latest model with the existing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines with manual and AMT gearboxes. With this, it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Image Source