    76,000 open bookings for Mahindra Thar as of November 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    76,000 open bookings for Mahindra Thar as of November 2023
    • Receives over 10,000 bookings per month
    • Currently attracts a waiting period of up to 70 weeks

    Launched back in October 2020, the Mahindra Thar has been playing its cards well in the Indian market. To date, the lifestyle off-roader has been one of the most popular SUVs in its segment in the country. With its popularity and overwhelming demand, the number of open bookings for the Thar stands at 76,000 units as of November 2023. Moreover, the automaker has been receiving over 10,000 bookings per month for the three-door SUV.

    In other news, the Thar continues to demand a waiting period of up to 70 weeks in the country in November 2023. While this applies to the RWD hard-top diesel variants, the petrol variants, on the other hand, command a waiting period of up to 22 weeks from the day of booking. Customers planning to bring home a 4WD variant will have to wait for up to 24 weeks.

    The Mahindra Thar can be had in RWD and 4WD configurations across petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol mill includes a 2.0-litre gasoline engine that produces 150bhp and 300Nm of torque. The oil burner, on the other hand, can be had in a 1.5-litre and a 2.0-litre option. The former churns out 117bhp and 300Nm of torque, while the latter generates 130bhp.

    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
