Next-generation Toyota Camry to be unveiled tomorrow

Ninth-generation Camry

To get AWD for global markets

The ninth-generation Toyota Camry will debut at the 2023 LA Auto Show tomorrow. Teaser images confirm that this new Camry will be a hybrid electric vehicle and also get AWD as a part of the deal. In an automobile world filled with an ever-growing list of SUVs, the Camry has stood out on its own and is still a popular choice in Europe and America. This new hybrid version is expected to include a whole host of technologies like ADAS, HUD, new driver safety packages and a new and bigger touchscreen infotainment system. Alongside the Camry, Toyota is expected to debut a new body style for its flagship Crown range of cars.

It will be underpinned by Toyota’s new TNGA-K platform but is expected to continue with the 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid engine. This engine in its current guise produces 176bhp/221Nm from the ICE motor and an additional 199bhp/202Nm from the electric motors. The whole set-up is mated to a CVT powering the front wheels.

The Camry may not be the big seller it once was for Toyota in India but with a steady stream in the range of 150-200 units every month, it’s a familiar face for the Japanese automaker and should do well if the new generation car is brought to India. If it does come here, expect Toyota to continue with local assembly and a new price closer to Rs 55 lakh.