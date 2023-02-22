Tata Safari Red Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 22.61 lakh

- Equipped with ADAS features and BS6 Phase 2 powertrain

- Gets larger touchscreen unit with digital instrument cluster

Tata Motors has launched the Safari Red Dark Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 22.61 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the existing Dark Edition, it is available in two variants and benefits with ADAS features for the first time. Interested customers can now book the SUV from the nearest authorised Tata Motors dealership against a token amount of Rs 30,000.

Visually, the Safari’s aesthetics are enhanced with the Oberon Black exterior hue with splashes of red accents on the front grille and on the brake calipers. It rides on the same 18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels, and the #Dark badge on the fenders gets red detailing.

The cabin gets a host of changes with the Carnelian Red leatherette upholstery with a quilting pattern and #Dark motifs on the headrests as its major highlight. The Safari Red Dark Edition is now equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch digital driver’s display.

Another talking point of this Safari special edition is the set of ADAS features, which is a first for Tata models. The active safety tech includes a blind-spot monitor with a 360-degree camera, rear cross-traffic alert, forward and rear collision warning with autonomous braking, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition.

Under the long bonnet, the Safari Red Dark continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Safari Red Dark editions:

Tata Safari 7 seater: Rs 22.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Safari 6 seater: Rs 22.71 lakh (ex-showroom)