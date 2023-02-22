Tata Nexon Red Dark edition launched in India at Rs 12.35 lakh

- Gets black and red treatment throughout

- The engines are now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE compliant

Tata Motors has launched the Red Dark edition of the Nexon at a starting price of Rs 12.35 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It has been introduced alongside a similar edition of the SUV duo, Harrier and Safari. This Red Dark edition is based on the already existing Dark Edition of the SUV lineup.

The design highlights of the Red Dark edition of Nexon include an Oberon Black exterior with red accents on the front grille and brake calipers. Then there’s the ‘#Dark’ badge finished in a red hue on the front fender. Other elements are carried over from the Dark edition, such as blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels finished in a charcoal black paint scheme.

Inside, the cabin is finished in black with Carnelian Red colour on the grab handles, centre console, steering wheel and leatherette seats. Then, the ‘#Dark’ badging has also been embossed on the headrests of the seats. Features like wireless charger, ventilated, seats, a sunroof, an air purifier and others are carried over from the respective trim level.

Under the hood, the Nexon Red Dark edition continues with the same engine options which are now BS6 Phase-2 compliant.

Following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition:

Tata Nexon Petrol: Rs 12.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon Diesel: Rs 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom)