2023 Tata Safari to be offered in five colours

- New Safari range will get Dark Red Edition at launch

- Additional features will include ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and more

Tata Motors will update its SUV range with the launch of the refreshed Harrier and Safari twins in the coming weeks. Ahead of the price announcement, let us take a closer look at the colour options of the upcoming model.

The new Tata Safari will be available in five colours at launch, including Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Royale Blue, Orcus White Adventure Persona, and Tropical Mist Adventure Persona. Also up for offer will be the Dark Edition version, across standard and Red Dark trims.

In terms of features, the 2023 Tata Safari will come equipped with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree surround view camera, a powered driver seat with welcome and memory functions, as well as Level 1 ADAS suite.

Propelling the new Safari will be the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine upgraded to meet the BS6 2.0 and RDE norms. This motor is expected to churn out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.