    Tata Safari facelift testing begins

    Jay Shah

    Tata Safari facelift testing begins

    - Expected to be launched in 2024

    - To get redesigned exterior styling

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors opened bookings for the 2023 Safari. While the three-row SUV is all set to get a host of new features and tech, Tata has also commenced working on the new generation iteration of the Safari. Spied testing on public roads recently, was a camouflaged test mule of the SUV sporting cosmetic upgrades. 

    The new Safari, although masked gives us a peek into the new styling cues. The front fascia with vertically-stacked headlamps looks familiar to the Harrier EV that was showcased at the recent Auto Expo 2023. We expect the Safari to be offered with a full-width LED DRL and a revised front bumper design as seen with the electric Harrier. Furthermore, the design of the alloy wheels is fresh and sports a black finish. Besides this, the side profile with a stepped-up roof design and pull-type door handles have been retained from the ongoing model. 

    While the changes to the rear are hidden under the sheets, we expect the Safari to get new tail lamp clusters and reprofiled rear bumpers. The changes to the cabin are not known at the moment. However, the automaker with the 2023 version will introduce a new touchscreen unit, a digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera, all of which will be carried forward for the Safari facelift as well. 

    Under the hood, the 2.0-litre diesel engine has been made BS6 2-compliant and is expected to be on duty with the facelift version as well. However, with the facelifted version, Tata could introduce a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill as showcased at the expo.

    Image 2 and 3 source

    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
