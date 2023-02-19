Weekly news round-up: 2023 Verna launch on 21 March, New Harrier bookings open, 2023 Ciaz introduced

In the week gone by, we learned more about the upcoming 2023 Tata Harrier and the Safari in the country. Additionally, we also come across spy shots and teasers of upcoming new car models. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz dual-tone launched – All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Ciaz line-up in the country. The sedan is now available in dual-tone colour options in the Alpha variant. Additionally, the vehicle gets new safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard in addition to existing safety features such as dual airbags, ISOFIX, and rear parking sensors.

Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period extends up to 18 months

Back in December 2022, Toyota launched the Innova Hycross in India. The vehicle is available in five variant options, which include G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O). Depending on the variant, the waiting period for the Innova Hycross stretches up to 18 months. The non-hybrid base variants, G and GX, attract a waiting period of up to six months.

2023 Tata Harrier bookings open; to get ADAS and other upgrades

Tata Motors has commenced bookings for the 2023 Harrier. The updated model will offer the latest features such as the ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, and a new infotainment touchscreen unit. Under the hood, the SUV will be powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which will generate 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The vehicle will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

2023 Hyundai Verna to be launched in India on 21 March

Hyundai India has commenced bookings for the 2023 Verna against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The new model will be launched in the country on 21 March. The sedan will be available in four variants, which include EX, S, SX, and SX(O).

New Honda City leaked in images ahead of launch

Ahead of its official launch in the country, the 2023 Honda City images have been leaked via the official website. The updated model will get mild cosmetic and feature updates. The vehicle will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which generates 119bhp at 6600rpm and 145Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. Moreover, the vehicle might also offer a hybrid engine option from the eHEV version.

MY23 Tata Harrier brochure leaked; ADAS coming only in top variant

The 2023 Tata Harrier brochure has been leaked ahead of its official launch in the country. The updated model will be available in seven variant options, namely XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O). The SUV will be available in five colour options, which include Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red, Orcus White, and Daytona Grey. Under the hood, the 2023 Harrier will be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which generates 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine will be mated with six-speed manual and automatic units.