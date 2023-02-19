2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch in India

- New Tata Harrier will be available in seven variants
- Also up for offer will be Dark and Red Dark variants
The new Tata Harrier is likely to be launched in India in the coming weeks, alongside the price announcement of the updated model. We have now got our hands on the variant-wise features of the SUV.
The refreshed Harrier will be powered by the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Kryotec diesel engine that has been updated to comply with the BS6 2.0 and RDE norms. This motor is expected to produce the same power figures as the outgoing version which currently stands at 168bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.
The MY23 Harrier will be offered in five colours such as Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red, Orcus White, and Daytona Grey. Also up for offer will be the Dark and Red Dark editions. Customers will be able to choose from seven variants, namely XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
New Harrier XE
Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering
Power steering
Projector headlamps
DRLs with integrated turn indicators
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Hill hold control
Traction control
Corner stability control
Roll over mitigation
Brake disc wiping
All power windows
Central locking
New Harrier XM
Drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport)
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers and two tweeters
Steering-mounted controls
Fog lights
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Rear wiper and washer
Height-adjustable driver seat
New Harrier XMS/XMAS
Panoramic sunroof
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers and four tweeters
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Reverse parking camera
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Rain-sensing wipers
200+ voice commands in six languages
New Harrier XT+/XTA+
Soft-touch dashboard
Automatic climate control
17-inch alloy wheels
Push button start
Cruise control
Air purifier
Rear armrest with cup holders
Lumbar support for driver seat
New Harrier XT+/XTA+ Dark
Oberon Black paintjob
17-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels
New Harrier XZ/XZA
Xenon HID projector headlamps
Fog lights with cornering function
Oak Brown interior upholstery theme
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Terrain modes (Normal, Rough, and Wet)
Nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system
Shark-fin antenna
Seven-inch digital instrument console
Six airbags
60:40 split rear seats
Dual-tone paintjob (optional)
New Harrier XZ+/XZA+
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
360-degree surround view camera
Six-way power adjustable driver seat with memory and welcome function
EPB with auto-hold function
All-wheel disc brakes
Wireless charger
Ventilated front seat
iRA connected car technology
Panic brake alert
Driver doze-off warning
After impact braking
Auto-dimming IRVM
New Harrier XZ+/XZA+ Dark
Oberon Black paintjob
Blackstone interior theme
Nappa Granite Black leather seats with Blue tri-arrow perforations
18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels painted in Charcoal Black
New Harrier XZ+/XZA+ Red Dark
Oberon Black paintjob
Piano Black grille with Zircon Red accents
Carnelian Red interior theme
Carnelian Red leatherette seats with diamond-style quilting
‘Dark’ logo on headrests
18-inch Charcoal black alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish and red brake calipers
New Harrier XZA+(O) (Also available in Dark and Red Dark)
ADAS suite including the following features:
Autonomous emergency braking
Forward collision warning
Rear collision warning
Rear cross traffic alert
Blind spot detection
Traffic sign recognition
Door open alert
Lane departure warning
Lane change alert
High beam assist