2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch in India

The new Tata Harrier is likely to be launched in India in the coming weeks, alongside the price announcement of the updated model. We have now got our hands on the variant-wise features of the SUV.

The refreshed Harrier will be powered by the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Kryotec diesel engine that has been updated to comply with the BS6 2.0 and RDE norms. This motor is expected to produce the same power figures as the outgoing version which currently stands at 168bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The MY23 Harrier will be offered in five colours such as Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red, Orcus White, and Daytona Grey. Also up for offer will be the Dark and Red Dark editions. Customers will be able to choose from seven variants, namely XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

New Harrier XE Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering Power steering Projector headlamps DRLs with integrated turn indicators Dual airbags ABS with EBD Rear parking sensors Seat-belt reminder system Speed alert system Hill hold control Traction control Corner stability control Roll over mitigation Brake disc wiping All power windows Central locking

New Harrier XM Drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport) Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system Four speakers and two tweeters Steering-mounted controls Fog lights Electrically adjustable ORVMs Rear wiper and washer Height-adjustable driver seat

New Harrier XMS/XMAS Panoramic sunroof 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Four speakers and four tweeters Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity Reverse parking camera Electrically foldable ORVMs Rain-sensing wipers 200+ voice commands in six languages

New Harrier XT+/XTA+ Soft-touch dashboard Automatic climate control 17-inch alloy wheels Push button start Cruise control Air purifier Rear armrest with cup holders Lumbar support for driver seat

New Harrier XT+/XTA+ Dark Oberon Black paintjob 17-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels

New Harrier XZ/XZA Xenon HID projector headlamps Fog lights with cornering function Oak Brown interior upholstery theme Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Terrain modes (Normal, Rough, and Wet) Nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system Shark-fin antenna Seven-inch digital instrument console Six airbags 60:40 split rear seats Dual-tone paintjob (optional)

New Harrier XZ+/XZA+ 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels 360-degree surround view camera Six-way power adjustable driver seat with memory and welcome function EPB with auto-hold function All-wheel disc brakes Wireless charger Ventilated front seat iRA connected car technology Panic brake alert Driver doze-off warning After impact braking Auto-dimming IRVM

New Harrier XZ+/XZA+ Dark Oberon Black paintjob Blackstone interior theme Nappa Granite Black leather seats with Blue tri-arrow perforations 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels painted in Charcoal Black

New Harrier XZ+/XZA+ Red Dark Oberon Black paintjob Piano Black grille with Zircon Red accents Carnelian Red interior theme Carnelian Red leatherette seats with diamond-style quilting ‘Dark’ logo on headrests 18-inch Charcoal black alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish and red brake calipers