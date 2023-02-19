CarWale

    2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,616 Views
    2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch in India

    - New Tata Harrier will be available in seven variants

    - Also up for offer will be Dark and Red Dark variants

    The new Tata Harrier is likely to be launched in India in the coming weeks, alongside the price announcement of the updated model. We have now got our hands on the variant-wise features of the SUV.

    The refreshed Harrier will be powered by the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Kryotec diesel engine that has been updated to comply with the BS6 2.0 and RDE norms. This motor is expected to produce the same power figures as the outgoing version which currently stands at 168bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    The MY23 Harrier will be offered in five colours such as Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red, Orcus White, and Daytona Grey. Also up for offer will be the Dark and Red Dark editions. Customers will be able to choose from seven variants, namely XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    New Harrier XE

    Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering

    Power steering

    Projector headlamps

    DRLs with integrated turn indicators

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Hill hold control

    Traction control

    Corner stability control

    Roll over mitigation

    Brake disc wiping

    All power windows

    Central locking

    New Harrier XM

    Drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport)

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Steering-mounted controls

    Fog lights

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Rear wiper and washer

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    New Harrier XMS/XMAS

    Panoramic sunroof

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers and four tweeters

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Reverse parking camera

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Rain-sensing wipers

    200+ voice commands in six languages

    New Harrier XT+/XTA+

    Soft-touch dashboard

    Automatic climate control

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Push button start

    Cruise control

    Air purifier

    Rear armrest with cup holders

    Lumbar support for driver seat

    New Harrier XT+/XTA+ Dark

    Oberon Black paintjob

    17-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels

    New Harrier XZ/XZA

    Xenon HID projector headlamps

    Fog lights with cornering function

    Oak Brown interior upholstery theme

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    Terrain modes (Normal, Rough, and Wet)

    Nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system

    Shark-fin antenna

    Seven-inch digital instrument console

    Six airbags

    60:40 split rear seats

    Dual-tone paintjob (optional)

    New Harrier XZ+/XZA+

    17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    360-degree surround view camera

    Six-way power adjustable driver seat with memory and welcome function

    EPB with auto-hold function

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Wireless charger

    Ventilated front seat

    iRA connected car technology

    Panic brake alert

    Driver doze-off warning

    After impact braking

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    New Harrier XZ+/XZA+ Dark

    Oberon Black paintjob

    Blackstone interior theme

    Nappa Granite Black leather seats with Blue tri-arrow perforations

    18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels painted in Charcoal Black

    New Harrier XZ+/XZA+ Red Dark

    Oberon Black paintjob

    Piano Black grille with Zircon Red accents

    Carnelian Red interior theme

    Carnelian Red leatherette seats with diamond-style quilting

    ‘Dark’ logo on headrests

    18-inch Charcoal black alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish and red brake calipers

    New Harrier XZA+(O) (Also available in Dark and Red Dark)

    ADAS suite including the following features:

    Autonomous emergency braking

    Forward collision warning 

    Rear collision warning

    Rear cross traffic alert

    Blind spot detection

    Traffic sign recognition

    Door open alert

    Lane departure warning

    Lane change alert

    High beam assist

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 Honda City – What to expect?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33349 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32837 Views
    146 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 18.29 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.70 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.85 Lakh
    Pune₹ 18.35 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 18.57 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 17.04 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 18.25 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 17.60 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 17.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33349 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32837 Views
    146 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch in India