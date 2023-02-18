MY23 Tata Harrier brochure leaked; ADAS coming only in top variant

- The new Tata Harrier will be offered in seven variants

- The model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming weeks, the brochure of the new Tata Harrier has been leaked. This brochure reveals key details such as the variant line-up as well as the variant-wise features of the refreshed SUV.

To begin with, the 2023 Tata Harrier will be available in seven variants, namely XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O). Customers will be able to choose from five colours including Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red, Orcus White, and Daytona Grey. Also up for offer will be the Dark and Red Dark editions.

The new Tata Harrier will come equipped with ADAS among other feature additions. The ADAS technology though will be offered only in the top-spec XZA+(O) variant. The Automatic Driver Assistance System (ADAS) gets features like autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, door open alert, lane departure warning, lane change alert, and high beam assist.

Under the hood, the MY23 Tata Harrier will be powered by the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine developing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine will be mated with six-speed manual and automatic units. The top-spec XZ+(O) variant with ADAS will be available only in the automatic trim, across the regular, Dark, and Red Dark versions.