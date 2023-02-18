CarWale

    Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition features leaked ahead of price reveal in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition features leaked ahead of price reveal in India

    - The Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition will be offered in two variants

    - Will come equipped with ADAS among other features

    Tata Motors showcased the Red Dark Editions of the Harrier and Safari SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023 last month. Now, ahead of its launch, we have got our hands on the features and other details of the upcoming special edition versions of the model.

    The new Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition will be offered in two variants including XZ+ and ZXA+(O). The base-spec variant will come equipped with all the features available in the regular version of the Harrier XZ+, and gain additional equipment including an Oberon Black paintjob, Piano Black grille with Zircon Red accents, Carnelian Red interior theme, Carnelian Red leatherette seats with diamond style quilting, ‘Dark’ logo on the headrest, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels in a Charcoal Black finish with red brake calipers.

    The top-end variant of the Harrier Red Dark Edition will feature ADAS connectivity, which includes features such as high beam assist, lane change alert, lane departure warning, door open alert, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

    Under the hood, the Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition will be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine updated to meet the RDE and BS6 2.0 emission norms. This motor is likely to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels via six-speed manual or automatic units.

