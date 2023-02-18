CarWale

    2023 Honda City – What to expect?

    Nikhil Puthran

    Nikhil Puthran

    2023 Honda City – What to expect?

    The 2023 Honda City has been spied testing on Indian roads on a few occasions. This time around the images of the updated City sedan has been leaked via the official website. As seen in the images, the updated model is expected to debut with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. The City sedan is a strong contributor to the company’s sales in India. 

    Read below to learn more about what to expect from the 2023 Honda City. 

    Exterior

    The updated model will get a mild cosmetic upgrade over the current model. The fascia is highlighted by a new air dam which is complemented by a bold chrome slat between the headlamps. The side profile has been retained from the current model, however, it gets a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels for freshness. As for the rear, it gets a tweaked diffuser on the bumper with reflectors. 

    Interior

    Most of the interior styling elements will be retained from the current model. The 2023 City will offer an updated touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the sedan might offer a revised upholstery to further enhance the premium experience. As for features, the new model is likely to offer automatic climate control, a sunroof, a flat bottom steering wheel with controls, and ambient lights. 

    Engine

    Under the hood, the updated model is expected to be limited to a 1.5-litre petrol engine which generates 119bhp at 6600rpm and 145Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. This engine will be available in both manual and CVT options. The 1.5-litre diesel version might be replaced by the hybrid engine option from the eHEV version with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl. 

    Post launch, the new Honda City will compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the new Hyundai Verna.

    Honda 2023 City Image
    Honda 2023 City
    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
