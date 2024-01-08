Honda City prices hiked by Rs. 8,000 in January 2024

- Uniform price increment across all variants
- Prices in India start at Rs. 11.71 lakh
Honda Cars India has revised the prices of its entire range from January 2024. Among the list, the fifth-gen City has received a uniform price hike of Rs. 8,000 across its variants. The mid-size sedan can be had in five variants at a starting price of Rs. 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom).
All variants except the recently launched Elegance Edition, have incurred a standard price hike. Listed below are the new, variant-wise, ex-showroom prices of the Honda City.
|Variants
|New Ex-showroom Prices
|SV MT
|Rs. 11,70,900
|V MT
|Rs. 12,58,900
|Elegance Edition MT
|Rs. 12,57,400
|VX MT
|Rs. 13,70,900
|V CVT
|Rs. 13,83,900
|Elegance Edition CVT
|Rs. 13,82,400
|ZX MT
|Rs. 14,93,900
|VX CVT
|Rs. 14,95,900
|ZX CVT
|Rs. 16,18,900
Mechanically, the City sedan is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. This engine is BS6 2-compliant and tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque.