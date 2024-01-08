Honda City prices hiked by Rs. 8,000 in January 2024

Uniform price increment across all variants

Prices in India start at Rs. 11.71 lakh

Honda Cars India has revised the prices of its entire range from January 2024. Among the list, the fifth-gen City has received a uniform price hike of Rs. 8,000 across its variants. The mid-size sedan can be had in five variants at a starting price of Rs. 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

All variants except the recently launched Elegance Edition, have incurred a standard price hike. Listed below are the new, variant-wise, ex-showroom prices of the Honda City.

Variants New Ex-showroom Prices SV MT Rs. 11,70,900 V MT Rs. 12,58,900 Elegance Edition MT Rs. 12,57,400 VX MT Rs. 13,70,900 V CVT Rs. 13,83,900 Elegance Edition CVT Rs. 13,82,400 ZX MT Rs. 14,93,900 VX CVT Rs. 14,95,900 ZX CVT Rs. 16,18,900

Mechanically, the City sedan is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. This engine is BS6 2-compliant and tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque.