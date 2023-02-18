CarWale

    New Honda City leaked in images ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The MY23 Honda City is expected to be launched in India next month

    - The sedan gets minor design revisions

    Honda Cars India has been working on the MY23 update for the City for a while now, with test mules of the model being spotted in the country and outside India on previous occasions. Now, the refreshed model has been leaked via the official website.

    Honda 2023 City Left Front Three Quarter

    At the first glance, the new Honda City looks quite similar to the outgoing generation. Take a closer look at the images and you’d notice that the front bumper has been redesigned, there is a single grille below the single chrome slat sitting between the headlamps, and a sportier design for the lower end, along with a new air dam. Additionally, the updated City will get a new Blue paintjob.

    Honda 2023 City Right Rear Three Quarter

    On either side, updates to the 2023 Honda City will be limited to a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the sedan will feature a revised design in the form of a diffuser on the rear bumper. The reflectors on the rear bumper have now moved over to the new blacked-out diffuser. Inside, the model remains largely unchanged, and feature updates are likely to be kept to a minimum. What is confirmed though, is the addition of wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Honda 2023 City Infotainment System

    When the updated Honda city arrives, it is likely to ditch the 1.5-litre diesel engine in lieu of the hybrid version that is currently offered only in the eHEV variant. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is expected to soldier on, unchanged from the outgoing iteration. Once launched, the new Honda City will rival the Maruti Suzuki CiazVolkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and the upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna.

    Honda 2023 City Image
    Honda 2023 City
    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    2023 Honda City – What to expect?

    2023 Honda City – What to expect?

    By Nikhil Puthran

    38 minutes ago

    2023 Honda City facelift spied in India

    2023 Honda City facelift spied in India

    By Pawan Mudaliar

    3 months ago

