Tata Red Dark Editions teased; to be launched soon

- Harrier, Safari, and Nexon to be offered in Red Dark edition

- Will get red leatherette upholstery, ADAS, and more equipment

Tata Motors has dropped the first teaser of its Red Dark or Red Hot Dark editions. Expected to be launched in the coming weeks, the Nexon, Safari, and Harrier Red Dark editions will be based on the existing Dark Edition and will sport red highlights inside out.

Starting with the Safari and Harrier Red Dark, both these SUVs were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Painted in the brand’s Oberon Black exterior shade, the siblings will get red brake callipers and contrasting highlights on the front grille. Besides this, the alloy wheels will continue with the Blackstone finish and the #Dark badge on the front fenders will be accentuated with red colour detailing.

The red theme will continue inside the cabin in the form of Carnelian Red leatherette upholstery with #Red motifs and red coloured grab handles and around the centre console. These editions will further be festooned with a bunch of new features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting around the sunroof blind.

We also expect these Safari and Harrier special editions to be offered with ADAS features such as a forward collision warning with emergency braking, a blind spot monitor, a high beam assist, a rear cross-traffic alert, and a lane departure warning.

The Tata Nexon will be the third model to be offered in the Red Dark avatar and will get similar changes including the Atlas Black exterior hue, 16-inch charcoal finish alloys, and #Dark mascot. However, we expect the Nexon Red Dark to miss out on the ADAS features.

Mechanically, there will be no changes and all the SUVs are expected to retain the existing BS6 Phase 2-compliant powertrains. The Red Dark Editions is likely to demand a premium of Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh over the respective standard variants.