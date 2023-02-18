CarWale

    Tata Red Dark Editions teased; to be launched soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,247 Views
    Tata Red Dark Editions teased; to be launched soon

    - Harrier, Safari, and Nexon to be offered in Red Dark edition

    - Will get red leatherette upholstery, ADAS, and more equipment

    Tata Motors has dropped the first teaser of its Red Dark or Red Hot Dark editions. Expected to be launched in the coming weeks, the Nexon, Safari, and Harrier Red Dark editions will be based on the existing Dark Edition and will sport red highlights inside out. 

    Left Side View

    Starting with the Safari and Harrier Red Dark, both these SUVs were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Painted in the brand’s Oberon Black exterior shade, the siblings will get red brake callipers and contrasting highlights on the front grille. Besides this, the alloy wheels will continue with the Blackstone finish and the #Dark badge on the front fenders will be accentuated with red colour detailing.

    Dashboard

    The red theme will continue inside the cabin in the form of Carnelian Red leatherette upholstery with #Red motifs and red coloured grab handles and around the centre console. These editions will further be festooned with a bunch of new features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting around the sunroof blind. 

    Front Row Seats

    We also expect these Safari and Harrier special editions to be offered with ADAS features such as a forward collision warning with emergency braking, a blind spot monitor, a high beam assist, a rear cross-traffic alert, and a lane departure warning. 

    The Tata Nexon will be the third model to be offered in the Red Dark avatar and will get similar changes including the Atlas Black exterior hue, 16-inch charcoal finish alloys, and #Dark mascot. However, we expect the Nexon Red Dark to miss out on the ADAS features. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, there will be no changes and all the SUVs are expected to retain the existing BS6 Phase 2-compliant powertrains. The Red Dark Editions is likely to demand a premium of Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh over the respective standard variants. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel: Variants and features explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33346 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32837 Views
    146 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 9.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.19 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.40 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.23 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.33 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.66 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.09 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.08 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.65 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33346 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32837 Views
    146 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Red Dark Editions teased; to be launched soon