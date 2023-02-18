2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel: Variants and features explained

- Innova Crysta Diesel bookings open for Rs 50,000
- To be launched in the coming weeks
A few weeks back, Toyota India opened the bookings for the 2023 Innova. The MPV that is expected to be launched in March will be offered in four variants – G, GX, VX, and ZX in both seven and eight-seat layouts. If you are planning on buying the new Innova Crysta over the Hycross, here’s what each of the variants has to offer.
G variant
Halogen headlamps
Rear wiper
16-inch steel wheels
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators
Body-coloured bumpers
Black radiator grille
Manual air conditioner
Cooled glovebox
Keyless entry
Rear headrests
Black fabric upholstery
Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel
One-touch auto down driver-side window
60:40 split second row seats (eight-seater)
One-touch tumble function (seven-seater)
Reclining second and third row
Front sun visors
MID display
ABS with EBD
Three-point seatbelts for all passengers
Brake assist
Three airbags
Hill start assist
Vehicle stability control
GX variant
Silver and Black Radiator Grille
Chrome garnish on headlamps
Welcome light on ORVMs
16-inch alloy wheels
Height adjustable driver seat
One touch auto up/down driver side window
Chrome inside door handles
Sun visor with lamp, lid and mirror
Seven and eight seat layouts
Second row armrest
Steering-mounted controls
Touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Four speakers
Amplifier
Impact and speed-sensing door unlock
VX variant
Black and chrome front grille
LED projector headlamps
Front and rear fog lamps
Front wiper with mist and time adjust
Door belt with chrome finish
Rear defogger
Blue colour ambient lighting
Illuminated glovebox
Instrument panel with silver and wood finish
Push start/stop button
Blue colour illuminated speedometer with 3D TFT display
Automatic climate control
Seatback table
Six speakers
1 USB fast charging port
Rear parking camera
Cruise control
Anti-theft system immobiliser with siren
ISOFIX anchorages
ZX Variant
17-inch alloys
17-inch spare alloy wheel
Perforated black or Camel tan leatherette upholstery
Power-adjustable driver seat
Passenger seat easy slide
Seven-seat layout
Seven airbags
Engine and transmission options
Although the new Toyota Innova Crysta will be updated with subtle cosmetic upgrades, the MPV will continue to be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine. It will have an output of 148bhp and 343Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission.