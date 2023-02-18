CarWale

    2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel: Variants and features explained

    Jay Shah

    2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel: Variants and features explained

    - Innova Crysta Diesel bookings open for Rs 50,000

    - To be launched in the coming weeks

    A few weeks back, Toyota India opened the bookings for the 2023 Innova. The MPV that is expected to be launched in March will be offered in four variants – G, GX, VX, and ZX in both seven and eight-seat layouts. If you are planning on buying the new Innova Crysta over the Hycross, here’s what each of the variants has to offer. 

    G variant

    • Halogen headlamps
    • Rear wiper
    • 16-inch steel wheels
    • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators
    • Body-coloured bumpers
    • Black radiator grille
    • Manual air conditioner
    • Cooled glovebox
    • Keyless entry
    • Rear headrests
    • Black fabric upholstery
    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel
    • One-touch auto down driver-side window
    • 60:40 split second row seats (eight-seater)
    • One-touch tumble function (seven-seater)
    • Reclining second and third row
    • Front sun visors
    • MID display
    • ABS with EBD
    • Three-point seatbelts for all passengers
    • Brake assist
    • Three airbags
    • Hill start assist
    • Vehicle stability control

    GX variant

    • Silver and Black Radiator Grille
    • Chrome garnish on headlamps
    • Welcome light on ORVMs
    • 16-inch alloy wheels
    • Height adjustable driver seat
    • One touch auto up/down driver side window
    • Chrome inside door handles
    • Sun visor with lamp, lid and mirror
    • Seven and eight seat layouts
    • Second row armrest
    • Steering-mounted controls
    • Touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
    • Four speakers
    • Amplifier
    • Impact and speed-sensing door unlock

    VX variant

    • Black and chrome front grille
    • LED projector headlamps
    • Front and rear fog lamps
    • Front wiper with mist and time adjust
    • Door belt with chrome finish
    • Rear defogger
    • Blue colour ambient lighting
    • Illuminated glovebox
    • Instrument panel with silver and wood finish
    • Push start/stop button
    • Blue colour illuminated speedometer with 3D TFT display
    • Automatic climate control
    • Seatback table
    • Six speakers
    • 1 USB fast charging port
    • Rear parking camera
    • Cruise control
    • Anti-theft system immobiliser with siren
    • ISOFIX anchorages

    ZX Variant

    • 17-inch alloys
    • 17-inch spare alloy wheel
    • Perforated black or Camel tan leatherette upholstery
    • Power-adjustable driver seat
    • Passenger seat easy slide
    • Seven-seat layout
    • Seven airbags

    Engine and transmission options

    Although the new Toyota Innova Crysta will be updated with subtle cosmetic upgrades, the MPV will continue to be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine. It will have an output of 148bhp and 343Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023
    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 Gallery

    • Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 Left Front Three Quarter
