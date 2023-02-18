2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel: Variants and features explained

- Innova Crysta Diesel bookings open for Rs 50,000

- To be launched in the coming weeks

A few weeks back, Toyota India opened the bookings for the 2023 Innova. The MPV that is expected to be launched in March will be offered in four variants – G, GX, VX, and ZX in both seven and eight-seat layouts. If you are planning on buying the new Innova Crysta over the Hycross, here’s what each of the variants has to offer.

G variant Halogen headlamps

Rear wiper

16-inch steel wheels

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators

Body-coloured bumpers

Black radiator grille

Manual air conditioner

Cooled glovebox

Keyless entry

Rear headrests

Black fabric upholstery

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

One-touch auto down driver-side window

60:40 split second row seats (eight-seater)

One-touch tumble function (seven-seater)

Reclining second and third row

Front sun visors

MID display

ABS with EBD

Three-point seatbelts for all passengers

Brake assist

Three airbags

Hill start assist

Vehicle stability control

GX variant Silver and Black Radiator Grille

Chrome garnish on headlamps

Welcome light on ORVMs

16-inch alloy wheels

Height adjustable driver seat

One touch auto up/down driver side window

Chrome inside door handles

Sun visor with lamp, lid and mirror

Seven and eight seat layouts

Second row armrest

Steering-mounted controls

Touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Four speakers

Amplifier

Impact and speed-sensing door unlock

VX variant Black and chrome front grille

LED projector headlamps

Front and rear fog lamps

Front wiper with mist and time adjust

Door belt with chrome finish

Rear defogger

Blue colour ambient lighting

Illuminated glovebox

Instrument panel with silver and wood finish

Push start/stop button

Blue colour illuminated speedometer with 3D TFT display

Automatic climate control

Seatback table

Six speakers

1 USB fast charging port

Rear parking camera

Cruise control

Anti-theft system immobiliser with siren

ISOFIX anchorages

ZX Variant 17-inch alloys

17-inch spare alloy wheel

Perforated black or Camel tan leatherette upholstery

Power-adjustable driver seat

Passenger seat easy slide

Seven-seat layout

Seven airbags

Engine and transmission options

Although the new Toyota Innova Crysta will be updated with subtle cosmetic upgrades, the MPV will continue to be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine. It will have an output of 148bhp and 343Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission.