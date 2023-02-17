CarWale

    2023 Tata Safari bookings open - Top 5 features

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Tata Safari bookings open - Top 5 features

    Tata Motors has officially started accepting orders for the new Safari and Harrier, which are expected to launch soon with many upgrades inside out. The Indian automaker showcased the Safari Red Dark Edition at the Auto Expo 2023 while also revealing the changes in it. Here are the top five features which will make it to the new Tata Safari.

    ADAS suite

    Tata Safari Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata is ready to up its game in terms of safety with the introduction of ADAS tech with its SUV duo. The safety suite gets more than 10 features, including forward and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, door open alert, and rear cross-traffic alert.

    New and improved infotainment system 

    Tata Safari Infotainment System

    Tata Safari’s dashboard will now be decorated with the new-gen 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Not just the dimension of it, but the UI is also refreshed with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable of running wirelessly on it. The new infotainment unit will support over 200 voice commands in six languages. Also on offer is a nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system.

    All-digital instrument cluster

    Tata Safari Instrument Cluster

    The screen behind the steering wheel, which previously used to be a semi-digital display, will now be replaced with a new all-digital seven-inch TFT instrument cluster. This display is more vibrant and is expected to have all the information displayed with crisp graphics, which one will need on the go.

    Powered driver seat with memory and welcome function

    Tata Safari Front Row Seats

    The new Safari will not only get powered and ventilated front-row seats, but it will also feature a powered driver seat with memory and welcome function. The welcome function is currently offered only in Mahindra XUV700 in the segment.

    360-degree surround view camera

    Tata Safari Infotainment System

    Among the many requested features in the Tata lineup is the 360-degree camera, which the brand has finally added to the list of features that will be offered with the 2023 Safari and Harrier.

