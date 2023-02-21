CarWale

    Tata Red Dark Editions to be launched tomorrow

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Red Dark Editions to be launched tomorrow

    - Tata Harrier, Safari and Nexon to be offered in Red Dark Edition

    - Safari and Harrier get ADAS suite

    Tata Motors had recently hinted at the Red Dark Editions of the Harrier, Safari, and Nexon by releasing a set of teasers. And now, the brand has confirmed that they will be launching the Red Dark Editions tomorrow. The brand had already showcased the Red Dark Editions of the Safari and Harrier at the Auto Expo 2023. 

    What make these models stand out are the Oberon Black exterior hue with red highlights, Piano Black front grille with Zircon Red accents, and ‘Red Dark’ badging on the front fenders. It now rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels in charcoal black finish with red brake calipers. 

    Inside, it gets a “Dark” logo on the headrest, red grab handles, Carnelian Red interior theme with diamond-style quilting leatherette seats, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree view camera. 

    On the safety front, the SUVs will be offered with ADAS tech with as many as 10 safety features including forward and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, door open alert, and rear cross-traffic alert. 

    Under the hood, the Harrier, Safari, and Nexon will be powered by BS6 Phase-2-compliant engines. We expect the Red Dark Editions to demand a premium of Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh over their respective standard variants. 

