Tata Safari and Tata Harrier: Jet and Kaziranga editions discontinued

Ahead of the official launch of the 2023 Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors has discontinued the Jet and Kaziranga editions of both the SUVs. The new iterations of the Safari and Harrier will be launched in the coming weeks and the carmaker has already commenced with the official bookings.

While the Kaziranga Edition was introduced in February last year, the Jet edition was launched in August 2022. Both special editions were offered with unique Grassland Beige and Starlight exterior shades, respectively.

With the 2023 update, the Tata SUVs will be offered with ADAS features such as a forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, a blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, a high beam assist, and more. Furthermore, they will also be equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, roof-mounted ambient lights, and a 360-degree camera.

Mechanically, the 2.0-litre diesel engine has been updated to comply with the RDE norms and is also, BS6 2-compliant. It continues to push out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.