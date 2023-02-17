CarWale

    2023 Tata Harrier: Top 5 features

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2023 Tata Harrier: Top 5 features

    Tata Motors pulled the covers off the MY23 Harrier earlier this week. Bookings of the updated model too have commenced alongside the refreshed Safari via official channels. Let us now understand the top features of the new Tata Harrier.

    The 2023 Tata Harrier will come equipped with ADAS for the first time. The ADAS suite includes features such as autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, door open alert, rear cross traffic alert, and rear collision warning.

    Dominating the dashboard of the new Harrier will be a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that also features an updated user interface. This unit will come equipped with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Also up for offer will be a new instrument console, a fully digital unit at that. This unit replaces the digital-analogue system that was offered in the outgoing model.

    The Harrier currently on sale features six-way electrically adjustable front seats, while the driver seat will now receive the welcome and memory functions.

    To aid convenience, Tata Motors will offer the MY23 Harrier with a 360-degree surround-view camera.

    Under the hood, the updated Harrier will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that generates 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units. 

