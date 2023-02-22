Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition launched; prices in India start at Rs 21.77 lakh

Harrier Red Dark Edition available in two variants

Gets additional features like ADAS, 360-degree camera, and red interiors

After showcasing it at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors has now officially launched Harrier Red Dark Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs 21.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Harrier Red Dark Edition, as the name suggests, is based on the Dark Edition of the model. It gets a Piano Black grille with Zircon Red accents, a Carnelian Red interior theme, Carnelian Red leatherette seats with diamond style quilting, the ‘Dark’ logo on the headrest, and red brake calipers. Also up for offer are 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels in a Charcoal Black finish.

In terms of features, the 2023 Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition comes equipped with an ADAS suite that offers features including autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, door open alert, lane departure warning, lane change alert, and high beam assist.

Powering the Harrier Red Dark Edition will be the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.