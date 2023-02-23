CarWale

    Tata Safari Red Dark Edition launched – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    374 Views
    Tata Safari Red Dark Edition launched – All you need to know

    - Red Dark Edition offered in XZ+, XZA+, and XZA+ (O) variants 

    - Available in six-seat and seven-seat options 

    Tata Motors has introduced the new Red Dark Edition option across the SUV portfolio, which includes the Safari, Harrier, and Nexon. The Safari Red Dark Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 22.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is available in the XZ+, XZA+, and XZA+ (O) variant options. 

    Read below to learn more about the Tata Safari Red Dark Edition – 

    Exterior

    The new Safari variant sports the Bold Oberon Black exterior colour. In the front, the SUV gets a Piano Black grille with Zircon Red accents. To distinguish it from the regular model, the Red Dark Edition rides on a set of 18-inch Blackstone alloy wheels with Zircon Red Calipers. 

    Interior

    As for the interior, the Safari Red Dark Edition features the Carnelian Red theme and Benecke Kaliko upholstery with diamond-styled quilting. To highlight the Dark theme, the headrest gets the #Dark mascot and the dashboard gets the steel black finish. The feature list in the Red Dark Edition includes ventilated seats in the first and second row, a six-way powered driver seat with three personalised memory settings and welcome function, and a 360-degree surround view system. Additionally, it gets a 10.24-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, and a wireless charger. 

    Safety

    In terms of safety, the SUV offers six airbags, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and enhanced ESP with 17 functions. The Dark XZA+ (O) additionally offers ADAS features which include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, door open alert, lane departure warning, lane change alert, and high beam assist. 

    Engine

    Under the hood, the Safari Red Dark Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec 2.0-litre BS6 Ph2 turbocharged engine which generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission options. The vehicle offers three terrain response modes Normal, Rough, and Wet. 

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citreon attracts discount of up to Rs 2 lakh
     Next 
    Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition launched – All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Safari Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33381 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32841 Views
    146 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Safari Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.07 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 19.53 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.61 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.13 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.36 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 17.80 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.03 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.43 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 17.79 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33381 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32841 Views
    146 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Safari Red Dark Edition launched – All you need to know