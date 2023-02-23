Tata Safari Red Dark Edition launched – All you need to know

- Red Dark Edition offered in XZ+, XZA+, and XZA+ (O) variants

- Available in six-seat and seven-seat options

Tata Motors has introduced the new Red Dark Edition option across the SUV portfolio, which includes the Safari, Harrier, and Nexon. The Safari Red Dark Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 22.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is available in the XZ+, XZA+, and XZA+ (O) variant options.

Read below to learn more about the Tata Safari Red Dark Edition –

Exterior

The new Safari variant sports the Bold Oberon Black exterior colour. In the front, the SUV gets a Piano Black grille with Zircon Red accents. To distinguish it from the regular model, the Red Dark Edition rides on a set of 18-inch Blackstone alloy wheels with Zircon Red Calipers.

Interior

As for the interior, the Safari Red Dark Edition features the Carnelian Red theme and Benecke Kaliko upholstery with diamond-styled quilting. To highlight the Dark theme, the headrest gets the #Dark mascot and the dashboard gets the steel black finish. The feature list in the Red Dark Edition includes ventilated seats in the first and second row, a six-way powered driver seat with three personalised memory settings and welcome function, and a 360-degree surround view system. Additionally, it gets a 10.24-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, and a wireless charger.

Safety

In terms of safety, the SUV offers six airbags, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and enhanced ESP with 17 functions. The Dark XZA+ (O) additionally offers ADAS features which include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, door open alert, lane departure warning, lane change alert, and high beam assist.

Engine

Under the hood, the Safari Red Dark Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec 2.0-litre BS6 Ph2 turbocharged engine which generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission options. The vehicle offers three terrain response modes Normal, Rough, and Wet.