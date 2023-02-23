Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition launched – All you need to know

- Available in XZ+, XZA+, and XZA+ (O) variants

- Feature list includes ADAS, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated driver and co-driver seats

In an effort to regenerate interest among new car buyers, Tata Motors launched the Harrier Red Dark Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs 21.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The new special edition variant is available in XZ+, XZA+, and XZA+ (O).

Exterior

The new Harrier Red Dark Edition features the Bold Oberon Black exterior colour. The fascia is highlighted by a Piano Black grille with Zircon Red accents. For freshness, the side profile is highlighted by 18-inch Blackstone alloy wheels with Zircon Red Calipers. Further, the SUV gets a panoramic sunroof.

Interior

The new Harrier Red Dark Edition gets the Carnelian Red theme and Benecke Kaliko upholstery with diamond-styled quilting. To highlight the Dark theme, the headrest gets the #Dark mascot and the dashboard gets the steel black finish. Moreover, for convenience, the SUV gets ventilated driver and co-driver seat, a six-way powered driver seat with three personalised memory settings and welcome function, a 360-degree surround view system, and a 10.24-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, and wireless charger.

Safety

In terms of safety, the SUV offers six airbags, ISOFIX, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and enhanced ESP with 17 functions. The Dark XZA+ (O) additionally offers ADAS features which include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, door open alert, lane departure warning, lane change alert, and high beam assist.

Engine

Mechanically, the Harrier Red Dark Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec 2.0-litre BS6 Ph2 turbocharged engine which generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission options. The Harrier Red Dark Edition offers three terrain response modes Normal, Rough, and Wet.