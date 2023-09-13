Tata Harrier and Safari waiting period drops to about 6 weeks

Gets an ADAS suite

Tata launched the 2023 iterations of the Harrier and the Safari in February 2023. With the latest update, the sibling SUVs pack features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, illuminated panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, and an ADAS safety suite. We have now got our hands on the waiting periods for these SUVs.

Currently, the Safari and the Harrier command a waiting period of four to six weeks in Mumbai from the day of booking. This may vary depending on the dealership, region, variant, colour, edition, and other factors. Interested buyers can contact the nearest authorised showroom for more information.

Under the hood, the Tata Harrier and the Safari are powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that generates 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter. This engine is RDE and BS6 Phase 2-compliant.