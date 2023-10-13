CarWale
    Pre-facelift Tata Safari waiting period in October revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    Pre-facelift Tata Safari waiting period in October revealed

    Tata Motors will reveal the prices of the Safari facelift in India on 17 October. The bookings of the same are currently underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Meanwhile, the pre-facelifted version of the three-row SUV is available in the market at a starting price of Rs. 15.85 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we will look at the waiting period of the Tata Safari in October 2023.

    The flagship Tata SUV can be had in seven variants, namely, XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+ (O). It is also available in Adventure, Dark, and Red Dark Edition. As for the delivery timeline, all the variants command a waiting period of four to six weeks from the day of booking.

    Mechanically, the Tata Safari comes equipped with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. The oil burner is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

    In other news, the Indian automaker will launch the Harrier and Safari facelifts in the coming days. We have driven the Harrier facelift and our review will go live on the website on 14 October, 2023.

