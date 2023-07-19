Tata Safari and Harrier prices hiked by Rs. 20,000

- New prices applicable from 17 July

- Uniform price revision across all variants

Last week, Tata Motors announced a price hike of 0.6 per cent across its passenger vehicle range. Now, the automaker has revealed the model-wise revised prices.

Tata Harrier and Safari prices

The Safari and Harrier ranges have received a uniform price escalation of Rs. 20,000. The revision applies to all manual and automatic variants and is effective from 17 July, 2023. However, customers with bookings before 17 July will be offered price protection.

Harrier and Safari new features

Earlier this year, the Harrier and Safari were introduced in new Red Dark editions. Furthermore, the duo is now equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS tech.

Harrier and Safari engine details

Both these SUVs are powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque and is mated to six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes. The engine is BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant.