Maruti Brezza feature list revised; select safety features removed

- The MT versions of the Brezza no longer get the mild-hybrid technology

- The model gets a seatbelt reminder system for all passengers

Maruti Brezza starting price in India and new updates

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a slew of updates to its feature list including the addition and removal of select features. Prices of the model start in India at Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is available in four variants and 10 colour options.

Brezza feature updates

According to details available in the new brochure, the Brezza no longer gets safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill hold assist in the CNG variants. At the same time, the entire variant range benefits from seatbelt reminders for all occupants in the vehicle, unlike the previous iteration that had the feature only for the front-row occupants. An interesting point to note here is the fact that these reminders will work even in the absence of occupants in any given seat.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza engine and specifications

Maruti has also removed the mild-hybrid system from the MT versions of the Brezza. With the aforementioned update, the feature is now available only in the AT guise. The 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine producing 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque remains unchanged. The CNG version, on the other hand, develops 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. We have driven the Brezza and our review is live on the website.