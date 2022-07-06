New Maruti Suzuki Brezza First Drive Review

Another welcome addition is the new flat-bottom steering wheel, and placed behind the revised instrument cluster is a Head-Up Display (HUD), which also made its debut in the new Baleno. On the other hand, what does make its debut on the Brezza when it comes to Maruti Suzuki’s entire line-up though, and is the party trick for a good number of folks out there, is an electric sunroof.

A few other notable features that add convenience for Brezza owners include a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging, a cooled glove box, ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, OTA updates, and Suzuki Connect telematics. In terms of safety, ESP is standard across the variant line-up, while six airbags are limited to the top-spec ZXi Plus variant. A few other notable safety features include height-adjustable front seat belts, a rear view camera, a high-speed alert system, a seat-belt reminder system, a rear defogger, an impact-sensing door-unlock function, and an auto-dimming IRVM. A glaring omission in the SUV regarding features was the lack of ventilated seats, which was noticed in the sunny weather of Chennai that hosted us as we tested the car. We can imagine how much we’d miss this feature in the humid weather of Mumbai during peak summers.

Coming to the utility, there are bottle holders on every door as well as the centre console, and all of them can hold a one-litre bottle each. There is also a front arm-rest with storage function, but don’t expect the latter to hold much excluding small knick-knacks like a wallet and a medium-sized smartphone. The second-row occupants get a separate set of AC vents behind the front arm-rest, which also houses two USB charging ports, where one is a Type-C slot. Neat addition there Maruti, and we really appreciate the thought behind this. Also on offer is a folding arm-rest with two cup-holders, should the rear occupants feel the need to indulge in a cuppa on the go.