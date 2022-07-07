Lexus ES 300h First Drive Review

At city speeds, the ES’ pure EV mode is enough to cruise through the city traffic as there’s immediate response off the line. And even when in motion, there’s no delay in power delivery. When the petrol engine kicks in, the power delivery remains seamless and direct. As expected, the four-cylinder engine is refined and has a good amount of bottom and mid-range grunt. Now, as long as there’s sufficient charge in the battery, the ES would run on pure EV mode. But if there’s not enough juice, the ES won’t shift to electric mode and would deploy the ICE engine to drive as well as charge the battery.

With its laid-back character, when the ES300h is pushed it does rake up speed in a leisured manner and won’t pin you back in your seats while propelling towards triple-digit speeds. It will get there in unhurried progress and devoid of any unnecessary drama. At highway speeds, there’s good composure when both engine and battery feed power to the wheels. So overtaking in this five-meter saloon is easier than expected.

The e-CVT transmission also works quite skillfully. When driven sedately, the rubber band effect in the automatic is fairly absent. And if the relaxed nature of the gearbox leaves you wanting for more, there are paddle shifters behind the wheel to take care of it. Because, when floored, the gearbox somewhat feels slouch as it’s focused more on comfort rather than thrilling speeds.