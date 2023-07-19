CarWale
    BMW India retails 5,867 units in H1 2023

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    331 Views
    BMW India retails 5,867 units in H1 2023
    • - Sales grew by five per cent Y-o-Y
    • - X1 contributed over 20 per cent of overall sales 

    BMW India has rolled out its sales number for the first half of 2023. The brand retailed a total of 5,867 units in the first six months of 2023 out of which BMW sold 5,476 cars, while the rest 391 units were from Mini. The SUV’s lineup contributed to over 50 per cent of its sales, the recently launched BMX X1, on the other hand, solely contributed about 20 per cent of the total sales during the said period.

    Official statement on the sales

    Commenting on the sales, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Our customers remain at the centre of everything we do! BMW Group India is redefining luxury with class-leading comfort, performance, and aesthetics. The landmark of achieving the highest-ever half-year, quarter as well as June sales is a culmination of the company’s strategic steps. Whether it is the appeal of sheer driving pleasure or sustainable mobility, every product launched this year is extremely desirable and in tremendous demand. Most importantly, the highly emotional, digital experience of our brands is a clear distinguisher. Exclusive experiences like Joytown and the House of Forwardism have strengthened the connection with existing customers and are bringing new ones closer. We are glad to achieve this milestone and will keep on strengthening the foundations for future success.”

    BMW X5 facelift launched in India

    BMW Right Front Three Quarter

    Recently, BMW India launched the X5 facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs. 93.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater SUV is offered in four variants, namely, 40i X Line, 40i M Sport, 30d X Line, and 30d M Sport. The feature highlights of the facelifted SUV include new arrow-shaped LED DRLs integrated into the headlamps, revised LED taillights, a single-piece curved LED display that houses a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. 

    • videos
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4536 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6338 Views
    7 Likes

