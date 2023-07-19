CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift spotted again; to get H-shaped tail lights?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Creta facelift is likely to be launched in India next year

    - Expected to come equipped with ADAS

    Hyundai Creta facelift launch timeline

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Front View

    Hyundai continues testing the facelifted Creta on international soil ahead of its debut that could take place later this year. The updated model is expected to be launched in India in early 2024. The Seltos facelift and Grand Vitara rival has also been spotted testing on Indian roads.

    Creta 2024 new spy shots: What do they reveal?

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the new spy image, the new Creta facelift will get a new design for the LED tail lights. We can see a squared design in the spy shot here, and this could carry a familiar H-shaped design as seen on the new Exter and Santa Fe. Elsewhere, it is likely to get new LED DRLs, a new grille, new front and rear bumpers, a set of new alloy wheels, silver roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

    Facelifted Creta interior and features

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Headlight

    Details regarding the interior of the 2024 Creta are scarce at the moment, although an ADAS suite is expected to be on offer. The mid-size SUV could also get a revised dashboard and centre console, new seat upholstery, and an updated feature set.

    New Creta facelift engine and specifications

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the facelifted Creta is likely to soldier on with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mill from the outgoing version. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol version, which was discontinued after the BS6 Phase 2 norms came into effect, is expected to be replaced by a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that is offered with the new Verna.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Creta Facelift Gallery

