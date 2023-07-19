Tata Tiago prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 4,000 in July

- Tiago is offered in five variants

- Available in petrol and CNG versions

Earlier this month, Tata Motors announced a price hike with effect from 17 July, 2023. Now, the brand has updated the prices of its entire range in India. Among the lineup, Tiago, the entry-level hatchback has witnessed an upward price revision of up to Rs. 4,000.

Variants and new ex-showroom prices of Tata Tiago and Tiago NRG

The Tata Tiago is offered in five variants, namely, XE, XT (O), XT, XM, and XZ Plus. Excluding the XE, XT (O), and XE CNG, all other variants are now dearer by Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 4,000. Moreover, the same amount of price revisions have been made to the Tiago NRG which is offered in two variants – XT and XZ. With this, the Tiago and the Tiago NRG start at Rs. 5.60 lakh and Rs. 6.70 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom).

Powertrain and specifications of Tiago and Tiago NRG

Mechanically, both, the Tiago and the Tiago NRG are equipped with the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The hatchbacks can also be had in the CNG guise with the five-speed manual gearbox.

On-road prices in top cities

Listed below are the on-road prices of the Tiago and Tiago NRG in the top five cities in India, as on 19 July, 2023:

Cities Tiago Tiago NRG Kochi, Kerala Rs. 6.63 lakh – Rs. 9.58 lakh Rs. 7.89 lakh – Rs. 9.46 lakh Indore, Madhya Pradesh Rs. 6.46 lakh – Rs. 9.33 lakh Rs. 7.68 lakh – Rs. 9.22 lakh Mumbai, Maharashtra Rs. 6.64 lakh – Rs. 9.27 lakh Rs. 7.91 lakh – Rs. 9.16 lakh Ahmedabad, Gujarat Rs. 6.28 lakh – Rs. 9.07 lakh Rs. 7.47 lakh – Rs. 8.96 lakh Bengaluru, Karnataka Rs. 6.81 lakh – Rs. 9.97 lakh Rs. 8.10 lakh – Rs. 9.85 lakh

Recent Tata Motors news

In other news, the Tata Tiago recently achieved the 5 lakh units sale milestone in India. Moreover, the waiting period for the Tiago stretches up to four weeks.