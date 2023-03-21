2023 Hyundai Verna launched; prices in India start at Rs 10.90 lakh

- The next-gen Verna comes with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

- Bookings open for Rs 21,000

Hyundai has finally launched the new Verna, with prices in India starting at Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with two powertrains across four variants and nine colour options.

2023 Hyundai Verna exterior and design

Exterior design highlights of the new Verna include a split headlamp design, where the upper and lower unit function as the LED DRL and headlight respectively, a new front bumper and grille, an LED light bar above the bumper, new dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, two-piece LED tail lights, Verna lettering and an LED light bar on the boot lid, and a new rear bumper.

New Verna interior and features

Inside, the 2023 Verna comes equipped with an electric sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument console merged into a single-piece screen, automatic climate control, Level 2 ADAS, and an eight-speaker Bose-sourced music system. Also up for offer is a Switchable-type infotainment and climate controller, which allows the user to control the AC and infotainment functions with the same set of knobs and dials.

Seventh-gen Hyundai Verna engine and specifications

Under the hood, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine (carried over from its predecessor) and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter, which is a new T-GDi engine in the company’s lineup, produces 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, while the NA motor develops 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, an IVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel motor has been discontinued.

2023 Verna rivals and prices

In India, the Verna rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia. The following are the variant-wise prices of the model (all prices, ex-showroom):

NA:

New Verna 1.5 MPi MT EX: Rs 10.90 lakh

New Verna 1.5 MPi MT S: Rs 11.95 lakh

New Verna 1.5 MPi MT SX: Rs 12.98 lakh

New Verna 1.5 MPi iVT SX: Rs 14.23 lakh

New Verna 1.5 MPi MT SX (O): Rs 14.66 lakh

New Verna 1.5 MPi iVT SX (O): Rs 16.19 lakh

Turbo:

New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX: Rs 14.83 lakh

New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi 7DCT SX: Rs 16.08 lakh

New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX(O): Rs 15.99 lakh

New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi 7DCT SX(O): Rs 17.38 lakh