CarWale
    AD

    2023 Hyundai Verna launched; prices in India start at Rs 10.90 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    32,272 Views
    2023 Hyundai Verna launched; prices in India start at Rs 10.90 lakh

    - The next-gen Verna comes with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    - Bookings open for Rs 21,000

    Hyundai has finally launched the new Verna, with prices in India starting at Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with two powertrains across four variants and nine colour options.

    Hyundai New Verna Left Front Three Quarter

    2023 Hyundai Verna exterior and design

    Hyundai New Verna Rear View

    Exterior design highlights of the new Verna include a split headlamp design, where the upper and lower unit function as the LED DRL and headlight respectively, a new front bumper and grille, an LED light bar above the bumper, new dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, two-piece LED tail lights, Verna lettering and an LED light bar on the boot lid, and a new rear bumper.

    New Verna interior and features

    Hyundai New Verna Dashboard

    Inside, the 2023 Verna comes equipped with an electric sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument console merged into a single-piece screen, automatic climate control, Level 2 ADAS, and an eight-speaker Bose-sourced music system. Also up for offer is a Switchable-type infotainment and climate controller, which allows the user to control the AC and infotainment functions with the same set of knobs and dials.

    Seventh-gen Hyundai Verna engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine (carried over from its predecessor) and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter, which is a new T-GDi engine in the company’s lineup, produces 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, while the NA motor develops 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, an IVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel motor has been discontinued.

    2023 Verna rivals and prices

    In India, the Verna rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia. The following are the variant-wise prices of the model (all prices, ex-showroom):

    NA:

    New Verna 1.5 MPi MT EX: Rs 10.90 lakh

    New Verna 1.5 MPi MT S: Rs 11.95 lakh

    New Verna 1.5 MPi MT SX: Rs 12.98 lakh

    New Verna 1.5 MPi iVT SX: Rs 14.23 lakh

    New Verna 1.5 MPi MT SX (O): Rs 14.66 lakh

    New Verna 1.5 MPi iVT SX (O): Rs 16.19 lakh

    Turbo:

    New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX: Rs 14.83 lakh

    New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi 7DCT SX: Rs 16.08 lakh

    New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX(O): Rs 15.99 lakh

    New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi 7DCT SX(O): Rs 17.38 lakh

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda mid-size SUV spied testing again in India
     Next 
    India at Formula 2: With two podiums, Jehan has a strong points haul

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Verna Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.57 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi ₹ 12.78 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Hyundai Verna launched; prices in India start at Rs 10.90 lakh